“Google is making changes to Gmail” is not a phrase we’re used to hearing without a shudder going up our spine. But this time around, we’re feeling pretty good about it.

On Monday, Google announced that it will be adding a ton of new options to the menu when a user right-clicks on an email. Currently, a right-click gives you just three options: Archive, Mark as Read, or Delete. Soon, you’ll have practically any feature you could ask for in that little menu nestled just a single click away:

All you really need to know is that the option will be there soon. Users on the rapid release schedule should start to see it today, and the rollout to everyone will begin on February 22.

Having recently been forced into using the redesigned version of Gmail and finding myself increasing giving into the dystopic hell of the auto-complete feature, I wouldn’t have imagined myself getting excited about any changes to my email where change is bad. The fact that this isn’t a game-changing tweak is why it’s great. Right-clicking for options is just a natural thing, and I know I’ll get a lot of use out of it.

