Google has officially revealed its new Pixel lineup for the year. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two new Android smartphones with updated cameras and a ton of Google smarts. Google also finally announced official details for the long-awaited, overly-leaked Pixel Watch. All three devices will be on sale Oct. 13, with pre-orders open now.



You can read more about the devices in our respective Pixel 7/Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch posts. But if you want to see the devices in pictures, keep reading. I previewed the new devices at the brand-new Google Store in Brooklyn. I even peaked at the new wired Nest Doorbell and Nest Wifi Pro. The Pixel Tablet, which is still shrouded in some mystery and is slated for 2023, wasn’t available for pictures, but you can read about it here.