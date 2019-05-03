The anticipation leading up to a product’s launch can be a magical time for gadget nerds. But with Google’s Pixel 3a, the company might as well just flash a giant screen reading “We Know You Already Know” at its I/O conference on Tuesday.

In the latest leak reported by Android Police, it appears that a Best Buy in Springfield, Ohio, already has the Pixel 3a XL on its shelves. Whoops. In the pictures, you can see the 6-inch XL models in both “Purple-ish” and “Just Black,” though you can’t really make out the pricing.

While it’s not quite as egregious as last year with the Pixel 3, there’s hardly any mystery left surrounding the Pixel 3a or 3a XL. At this point, we already know what it looks like and even what the promotional materials will look like too. There have also been video leaks, renders, Geekbench numbers revealing all the specs, and even Google’s own store accidentally listed the phones in early April.

Here’s the nitty-gritty. The Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch display while the 3a XL will feature a 6-inch screen. They’ll both also feature a 12.2 MP Dual Pixel camera with Google’s Night Sight. The phones will also feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP selfie cameras, rear fingerprint readers, and run off Android 9.0 Pie. There’ll also be three years of security and OS updates.

Hopefully, Google saved something for when it officially launches the Pixel 3a and 3a XL next week. Otherwise, we’re pretty much left hoping CEO Sundar Pichai makes an Oprah-like entrance and launches the phones into the audience via a modified T-shirt cannon before waxing poetic about the Nest Hub Max—though that’s leaked too, so injuries in the audience would be the only surprising part.

