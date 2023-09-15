Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide

Hey, Halloween costumes have been getting better since cosplay hit the scene and in case you haven’t seen we’re drawing closer and closer to monster mashing in our fave fandom inspired looks.



Advertisement

Here’s io9 first costume roundup of the season for everyone (that means pets, too) and we’re focusing on Superhero, Fantasy and animation—since there’s some overlap there. Check out the best of 2023's costumes featuring House of the Dragon, Batman, One Piece, Frozen, Encanto, Loki, Avatar:The Last Airbender and more!

Click through the gallery for a look and details on where to buy!