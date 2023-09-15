Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide

Horror

Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide

DC, Marvel, Barbie, House of the Dragon and more almost cosplays for those of us who don't know how to sew

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Superhero and Fantasy guide
Image: Spirit Halloween, ShopDisney, Chewy

Hey, Halloween costumes have been getting better since cosplay hit the scene and in case you haven’t seen we’re drawing closer and closer to monster mashing in our fave fandom inspired looks.

Here’s io9 first costume roundup of the season for everyone (that means pets, too) and we’re focusing on Superhero, Fantasy and animation—since there’s some overlap there. Check out the best of 2023's costumes featuring House of the Dragon, Batman, One Piece, Frozen, Encanto, Loki, Avatar:The Last Airbender and more!

Click through the gallery for a look and details on where to buy!

Batman ‘89 from The Flash

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Supergirl from The Flash

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Amazon

Find online.

Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

DC Villains Poison Ivy

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.




Max from Where the Wild Things Are

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Amazon

Find online.

Gizmo pet costume from Gremlins

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Amazon

Find online.

Daemon Targaryen from House of the Dragon

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Looney Tunes Gossamer

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Wile E. Coyote Coyote vs. ACME

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Wonder Woman pet costume

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Chewy

Find online.

Barbie movie Gingham dress

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Belle village dress Beauty and the Beast

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Bluey

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Cruella

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Katara Avatar The Last Airbender

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Kim Possible

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Lola Bunny Space Jam: A New Legacy

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Monkey D. Luffy One Piece

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Dora Milaje Black Panther

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Powerpuff Girls

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Rapunzel Tangled

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Patrick Star Catsuit SpongeBob Square Pants

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

SpongeDog Square Pants SpongeBob Square Pants

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

SheGo Kim Possible

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Storm X-Men

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Starlight The Boys

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Princess Tiana The Princess and the Frog

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Weird Barbie from Barbie

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Wolverine X-Men

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find at your local Spirit Halloween or online.

Doggy Parton as Superhero Dolly Parton

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Photo: Petco

Dolly’s saved the world on numerous occasions. Find online.

Pet President Loki from Loki

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: Chewy

Find online at Chewy.

Frozen Elsa

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Black Panther

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Mulan

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Spider-Gwen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Moana

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Miles Morales Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Luisa Encanto

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Isabel Encanto

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Flounder The Little Mermaid

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Bruno Encanto

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Mirabel Encanto

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Ariel The Little Mermaid

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Loki

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Spider-Man Adaptive Costume

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Hei Hei Moana

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find at ShopDisney.

Cinderella adaptive costume and coach

Image for article titled Get Ready For Halloween Early With Our Superhero and Fantasy Costume Guide
Image: ShopDisney

Find costume and carriage cover on ShopDisney.

This costume roundup, which includes film/tv characters from major studios, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

