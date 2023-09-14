A Guide to Disney Parks Halloween, More Holidays, and the Frozen and Zootopia Lands

A Guide to Disney Parks Halloween, More Holidays, and the Frozen and Zootopia Lands

What's in store at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and new openings abroad at Hong Kong Disney and Shanghai Disney.

By
Sabina Graves
oogie boogie, sanderson sisters, tiana's palace and Frozen's Anna and Elsa
Photo: Disney Parks, Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Holiday trips to Disney Parks make the best core memories and Halloween kicks off the end of the year vacation fun with spooky goodness. From now until new themed land openings inspired by Frozen and Zootopia abroad, fall festivities lead the way to end of the year Disney destination trips.

Here’s your guide to what’s coming up on your next trip to Walt Disney World, and the Disneyland Resort with an overseas detour to take a first look at attractions in World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland opening in November and Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia,

Click through the gallery for a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party recap, Halloween treats, spooky season fun, new Disney Characters you need to meet, who we can’t wait to see in the parks like The Muppets during Jollywood Nights, and more news on attraction openings stateside and in Asia.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom

Headlining Halloween at Walt Disney World is Not-So-Scary Halloween, which has something for everyone. First of all, it’s a place where adults can trick or treat in costume without shame and carry as much candy out of the park as remotely possible. Secondly, it’s spooky season as spookily silly and moderately macabre as Disney does it, with shows starring their villains, the Sanderson Sisters, and, back to host the night fireworks festivities, Jack Skellington. The realistic Pumpkin King animatronic is back to interact with crowds after a few years’ hiatus. It really ties the spooky show together that features Halloweentown projections and gives villain “I want” songs a moment to shine.

Unique to the event, and absolutely my favorite thing, is the Sanderson Sisters summoning all the Disney baddies in their Hocus Pocus: Villain Spectacular.—though we wish more recent big bads could join in the fun and see the concept expand around the park with more of a take over by the villains with overt overlays. That’s not to say that there aren’t fun new appearances, this event does have double the Sanderson sisters with the witches as humans but additionally you can see Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle as the Hocus Pocus stars during the Boo-to-You parade.

Halloween treats and party exclusives at Walt Disney World

Another big draw are the exclusive Halloween treats at Disney’s events, parks, hotel resorts and Disney Springs. Sure, it’s limited if you have dietary restrictions—their vegan and gluten-free cupcake was not available in park, sadly—but there’s hope that with time, that could be adjusted.

The winner for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party were the loaded sweet potatoes which were a perfect blend of sweet and savory with salted toffee, chocolate, peanut butter chips and marshmallow drizzle. It’s not even themed to anything in particular, it’s just good! For regular spooky fare there’s a ton of Mickey and Minnie shaped Halloween treats like cinnamon rolls, pumpkin cheesecake and candy apples for that instagram moment.

Halloween treats at the Walt Disney World Resort

As Halloween season gets closer to the big day, more treats and drinks roll out to celebrate the season. Here are some we’re bummed we missed particularly the Mummy Mickey chocolate piñata at the Ganachery at Disney Springs.

Meet Figment at Epcot

There’s a lot of new character meet and greets at the parks, and our favorite chaotic dragon of imagination Figment is now roaming at Epcot.

Journey of Water inspired by Moana opens this October in Epcot

On October 16, the water splash fun walk-through inspired by Moana opens at Epcot. This was one I was so bummed to miss during warmer weather.

The Hatbox Ghost materializes this November at Magic Kingdom

Fashionably late, Mr. Hatbox ghost arrives at the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion in November. And unlike his fellow ghost inhabitants, he does what he wants and shows up whenever he wants. In the recent film adaptation, Hatbox is the sinister original owner of Crump Manor, which bares a striking resemblance to Walt Disney World’s mansion—and like here, the ghost in the film doesn’t abide by the Leota’s rules. So the announcement that he will appear near the hallway really shouldn’t be surprising, as it’s now Haunted Mansion canon that he’s powerful enough in his own right to do what he wants.

DCA’s Oogie Boogie Bash recreates Roger Rabbit trauma

Re-live the trauma of that toon shoe dip death from Who Framed Roger Rabbit along with a whole new generation of kids who are going to meet Judge Doom at Oogie Boogie Bash. It’s still as grim, and bold of Disney to have happen live at their event! More of this please, the best Disney is gateway horror boundary pushing. If parents are mad then they can just not go through this particular villain trail so more Disney adults can make it through—this might be more for us anyway.

You can now eat at Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland

We’ve been waiting years to try Tiana’s “man-catching-beignets” and family gumbo since seeing The Princess and the Frog. To top it off there’s quite a variety for everyone with a gluten-free veggie and vegan friendly option too.

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday

The Nightmare Before Christmas overlay is back, with Jack Skellington making Christmas inside the Haunted Mansion with his Halloween flair. Annually, the ballroom centerpiece is a rotating gingerbread house and this year’s honors one of the creepiest graveyard ghosts.

Meet Baymax at Disney California Adventure

Okay, we need to hug Baymax and try some of the San Fransokyo food.

Disneyland Paris Disney Halloween Festival 2023!

Halloween 2022 était é-bouh-stouflant 🎃 Plus qu’un mois avant le Festival Halloween Disney 2023.



If you’re going on a Disney spooky season world tour, Disneyland Paris’ epic villain parades and meet and greets are back. From 1 October to 5 November, the Mischief Makers, Villainous Masters, and Mysterious Haunted Mansion Host take over Disneyland Paris. More info here.

Disney Halloween Merch at Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney an DisneySea resort
Photo: Tokyo Disneyland Resort

Honestly every year they have the best merchandise and treats. Feel the FOMO or preview what you’re going to hunt for if you have a trip planned for Japan this fall here.

The Muppets Jollywood Nights Takeover at Hollywood Studios

The muppets jollywood nights
Image: Disney Parks

Time to switch gears to the holidays at Walt Disney World, which out of the other parks has a new offering at Hollywood Studios. The holiday party runs for 10 nights throughout November 10 until December 20, 2023. Best of all there’s going to be a new show hosted by Kermit and Miss Piggy in a live holiday special—promising Muppety spectacle with appearances with other Disney icons that we can’t wait for. Find out more info here.

World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland First Look

11月20日投入阿德爾旅遊體驗 Travel to Arendelle on Nov 20 | 香港迪士尼樂園 Hong Kong Disneyland

We cannot wait for them to open up the gaaaaaaates. Disney fairytale fans unite for a whole new land inspired by Queens Elsa, Anna and their World of Frozen. The incredible land at Hong Kong Disneyland, which features two major attractions, is set to open November 20. Here’s a first video look at the progress of the almost complete Frozen land.

Frozen Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs coaster

Frozen Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs coaster
Photo: Disney Parks

First up is a coaster inspired by scene-stealing Oaken (yoo-hoo), that goes through the spa saga Anna and Kristoff go through in the first movie.

New Elsa and Frozen friends animatronics for Frozen: Ever After ride

Elsa Frozen Ever after animatronic hong kong disneyland world of frozen
Photo: Disney Parks

Not a new attraction per say—there’s the first one at Walt Disney World in Epcot. But the first one done right, perhaps as hopefully Hong Kong’s Frozen Ever After is hopefully longer, less bumpy and not as scary—the face projections are gone! As you can see new gorgeous animatronics with expressive eyes are featured in this version of the ride.

Elsa’s Ice Magic in World of Frozen

Elsa’s Ice Magic in World of Frozen
Photo: Elsa’s Ice Magic in World of Frozen

One of the stunning details we can’t wait to see is the ice magic overlays you can see highlighted at night. There’s Elsa’s ice castle, and detailing around Arendelle landmarks.

Meet Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and friends at Hong Kong World of Frozen

Meet Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and friends at Hong Kong World of Frozen
Photo: Disney Parks

And yes you can meet Elsa, Anna and the rest of their Frozen friends like Olaf.

Hong Kong Disneyland World of Frozen Merch

Hong Kong Disneyland World of Frozen Merch
Photo: Disney Parks

But look at these treats and merch. Arendelle chocolate currency—clearly, Queen Anna made that choice. It’s all so cute.

More Hong Kong Disneyland World of Frozen Merch

Hong Kong Disneyland World of Frozen Merch
Photo: Disney Parks

And there’s adorable winter gear featuring the gorgeous patterns seen throughout Frozen’s aesthetics.

Even more Frozen merch at Hong Kong Disneyland

Frozen merch at Hong Kong Disneyland
Photo: Disney Parks

There’s so much for Frozen die-hard collectors. The in-universe wooden cuckoo clock with little Anna and Elsa is stellar.

Frozen inspired food in Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen

Frozen inspired food in Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen
Photo: Disney Parks

And there’s food themed to what you could find in Arendelle. Are those snowflake waffles?

Frozen inspired treats in Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen

Frozen inspired treats in Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen
Photo: Disney Parks

And Frozen Frozen treats!

Frozen movie Landmarks in World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland

There’s even notable landmarks featured in the video above. World of Frozen will debut at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on November 20.

Shanghai Disney Resort Zootopia first looks

Also opening up later this year at Shanghai Disneyland is a whole new land that transports you to Zootopia.

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction at Shanghai Disney

Ride-along with Judy and Nick on their beat to uncover a new adventure in Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, the new dark ride attraction that will take you to all the different biomes seen in the movie.

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disney ride vehicle

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disney ride vehicle
Photo: Disney Parks

Here’s a look at the ride vehicle.

Zootopia themed treats at Shanghai Disney

Zootopia themed treats at Shanghai Disney
Photo: Disney Parks

Nick’s side hustle popsicles will also be available to try.

Clawhauser from Zootopia animatronic at Shanghai Disney

Clawhauser from Zootopia animatronic
Photo: Disney Parks

Familiar faces will be seen around queues and interactive areas.

Zootopia The Big (and small) Donut at Shanghai Disney

Zootopia The Big (and small) Donut at Shanghai Disney
Photo: Disney Parks

And of course treats will be coming in all sizes.

Shopping area in Shanghai Disney’s Zootopia land

Shopping area in Shanghai Disney’s Zootopia land
Photo: Disney Parks

And we’re excited for the in-universe shopping at Zootopia. Merch can be found at Fashions by Fru Fru, where themed products including the Zootopia Cute collection as well as headwear, apparel, accessories and more will be found.

Zootopia land opens later this year at Shanghai Disneyland.

This theme park roundup, which includes news for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

