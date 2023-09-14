A Guide to Disney Parks Halloween, More Holidays, and the Frozen and Zootopia Lands

Holiday trips to Disney Parks make the best core memories and Halloween kicks off the end of the year vacation fun with spooky goodness. From now until new themed land openings inspired by Frozen and Zootopia abroad, fall festivities lead the way to end of the year Disney destination trips.

Advertisement

Here’s your guide to what’s coming up on your next trip to Walt Disney World, and the Disneyland Resort with an overseas detour to take a first look at attractions in World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland opening in November and Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia ,

Click through the gallery for a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party recap, Halloween treats, spooky season fun, new Disney Characters you need to meet, who we can’t wait to see in the parks like The Muppets during Jollywood Nights, and more news on attraction openings stateside and in Asia.