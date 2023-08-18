It’s time to start planning those Halloween haunt and theme park event trips before they sell out. Seriously, if you think it’s early talk to anyone who was unable to secure tickets to Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash, all the dates of which are no longer available—unless you score tickets from folks who can’t make it. Take some solace that in the Star Wars universe, Ahsoka will be appearing soon at Galaxy’s Edge, at least!

Thankfully, if you’re vacationing in Orlando you’re still able to book tickets for Disney Parks’ annual Halloween event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. This year’s event will feature the return of Jack Skellington as the master of scaremonies along with an onslaught of treats, and character meet and greets. Over at Universal Studios Orlando Stranger Things Vecna merch has made it’s way into the parks for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. The Netflix series will have a presence on both coasts, with annual pass members at Universal Studios Hollywood getting a special opportunity to do a special tour of the epic season 4 haunted house. Additionally, the Southern California haunt scene ramps up with Knotts Scary Farm’s 50th year looking back on pop culture icons like Elvira and Weird Al, who both got their start at the mother of west coast haunts. Warner Bros. is finally getting back in the game as their Conjuring and Saw universes are popping up at select Six Flags Fright Fests, while over in Las Vegas Escape It opens Chapter 2 of the escape rooms inspired by WB’s recent horror franchise adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

