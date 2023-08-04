There’s a lot of monsters ready to be let out of their crypts for Halloween haunt season.

Midsummer Scream was where it was at! Last weekend, the West Coast Halloween convention kicked off spooky season with theme park announcements galore. Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights will be diving into Universal Monsters and global spooky folklore in a new original house. Six Flags Magic Mountain will step up with mazes based on The Conjuring and Saw X. And of course, Knott’s Scary Farm teased big interactive immersions coming to the haunt originator’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Rounding out the news are Disney Parks’ Haunted Mansion festivities, Universal Studios Orlando’s own Halloween Horror Nights bringing more Chucky out to play, Alamo Drafthouse’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza menu, and more!

Here’s the spooky latest on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and vacations at other fan-tastical destinations!

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

