The Spookiest Cosplay at Midsummer Scream 2023

The summer Halloween convention brought out the boils and ghouls to celebrate all things horror.

Sabina Graves
exorcist, the nun and devil
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Halloween started this past weekend at Midsummer Scream, the season’s official kick-off convention in Long Beach, CA.

Held over the course of three days, the event showcased horror films like Saw X, haunts like Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, and Halloween season creatives previewing what to expect for the fall season. Fans who celebrate came out in their spooky best, and the cosplay showcasing icons of terror did not disappoint. Here’s a gallery of our favorite looks from the convention.

This cosplay roundup, which includes characters from major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Chucky x 2 and their bride.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Nope, don’t look up.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Wendy getting The Shining flashbacks.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Casey, don’t pick up the phone!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Tasty, Winslow, tasty! From The Phantom of the Paradise.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Two out of Thirteen Ghosts.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Catwoman thinks it’s “hell here.”

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The Haunted Mansion Black Widow bride wants you to “hurry back” in time for Halloween.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Resident Evil reppin’.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Suddenly Seymour with Audrey and Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Beetlejuice Lydia bride and a monkey from Nope.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Five Nights at Freddy’s ready.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Gordy’s Home from Nope.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The Haunted Mansion star Hatbox Ghost.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Say his name three times.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

These Killer Klowns from Outer Space are now confirmed real.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

She’s got to return some video tapes.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Pyramid Head and Nurse from Silent Hill.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Shaun is going to the Winchester to wait for this to all blow over.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Our Midsommar may queen.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Cartoon Lydia Deetz.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Evil dies tonight!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Say his name five times.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This Exorcist cosplayer is ready for her spotlight.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

He’s watching...

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Say a prayer or The Nun will get you.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

One, two... Freddy’s coming for you.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This Last of Us clicker is ready for Halloween.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The Terrifier loves you!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Wow—a very specific Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Leatherface cosplay!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

When a stranger shows up.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Pearl is a STAR!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Amazing Predator cosplay build.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Can Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett interest you in some locally sourced, animal cruelty-free meat pies?

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

They want to play forever and ever.

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This Barbie wants to know your favorite scary movie.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

