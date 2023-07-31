The Spookiest Cosplay at Midsummer Scream 2023

Halloween started this past weekend at Midsummer Scream, the season’s official kick-off convention in Long Beach, CA.



Held over the course of three days, the event showcased horror films like Saw X, haunts like Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, and Halloween season creatives previewing what to expect for the fall season. Fans who celebrate ca me out in their spooky best, and the cosplay showcasing icons of terror did not disappoint. Here’s a gallery of our favorite looks from the convention.

This cosplay roundup, which includes characters from major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.