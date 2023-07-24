The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 4

While the annual pop culture event felt a little different this year, cosplay was still out in full force at SDCC 2023 —io9 spotted S pider- sona s from Spider-Verse, Marvel personalities, mother of movies Nicole Kidman, DC icons, anime faves, and more . Here’s our gallery of d ay four cosplay to close out on the comics convention.

This cosplay roundup, which includes characters from major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.