Haunting Halloween Decor and Frightful Fandom Fashion Guide

Movies

Haunting Halloween Decor and Frightful Fandom Fashion Guide

More Code Orange goodies to get in the spirit of spooky season, including Disney's Haunted Mansion, Netflix's Wednesday, Hello Kitty, and more.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Halloween guide
Image: BoxLunch, Lowes, Loungefly, Funko, Spirit Halloween, Forever 21

Get your haunt gear and chilling lawn decor ready for Halloween as we get closer to fall.

Here’s the latest releases inspired by Beetlejuice, Chucky, Stranger Things, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and more to get you into the spirit of the season. Whether you’re looking for the perfect Loungefly accessory, a horror film fit from BoxLunch, slasher fashion from Forever 21, or decor from Spirit Halloween and Lowe’s, this guide has you covered.

Click through this gallery for the latest spooky season drops!

Minnie Mouse Spider Backpack x Loungefly

Image: Loungefly

Find here.

Mickey and Friends x Loungefly

Image: Loungefly

Find online.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space x Funko

Image: Funko

Find online.

Mickey Mouse Funko x Hot Topic Exclusive

Image: Funko

Find at Hot Topic or online.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4-Pack Series x Funko

Image: Funko

Find online.

The Haunted Mansion x Lowe’s

Image: Lowe’s

Find at Lowe’s or online.

The Haunted Mansion x Lowe’s

Image: Lowe’s

Find at Lowe’s or online.

Beetlejuice x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

Kuromi x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

A Nightmare on Elm Street x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

My Melody and Kuromi x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

Stranger Things x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

Skeleton Hello Kitty and Friends x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

Wednesday x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

Wednesday x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

Wednesday x Forever 21

Image: Forever21

Find in stores or online.

Halloween x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Chucky x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Friday the 13th x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

Beetlejuice x BoxLunch

Image: BoxLunch

Find in stores or online.

The Haunted Mansion x Spirit Halloween

Haunted Mansion Panels
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

The Haunted Mansion x Spirit Halloween

Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

This Halloween roundup, which includes products for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

