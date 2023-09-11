Watch M3GAN Dance Hordes at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Give whoever thought to have M3GAN dancers at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Orlando and HHN Hollywood a bonus.

Just as popular as any house at the annual horror haunt event, Blumhouse icon M3GAN is drawing in crowds at the Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California. If you’re going to either or both HHN s, be forewarned that there will be crowds and a particular set of times you can catch the unique killer doll performances. And you won’t want to miss them—t hey’re just as amazing as the Stranger Things and The Last of Us offerings.

M3GAN Dance at Universal Studios Orlando HHN

In Orlando, it’s a bit more challenging to watch the campy fun scene recreated from the film thanks to a M3GAN flash mob . They’re out at random times throughout the night ( and weather permitting) near the water by Mel’s Die In and Transformers: The Ride. The Orlando crew was my favorite as they have more room to play with as long as crowds don’t box them in. Here’s a look at their routine if you want a preview or won’t get a chance to see them live.



M3GAN Dance at Universal Studios HHN Hollywood

Over at Universal Studios Hollywood’s HHN, the M3GAN dance horde is folded into a neat Blumhouse presentation at the Dreamworks theater that has a few showings throughout the night, where you also get first looks at the The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights at Freddy’s. This one is a bit easier to get into as there’s a dedicated space for them and an option for express ticket holders for seating. I t’s more organized, but there’s more view obstruction as the dance is spread out to fill the space. However, it’s still hilariously fun, as you can see:



Don’t miss M3GAN if you’re going to either version of HHN; it’s just one example of the timely stunts that tie into Universal Studios’ cadre of h orrors past and present and make the annual haunt event such a destination . Seeing the M3GAN dance is just delightful and something different to see in between houses. More of this!

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Orlando runs through November 4. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs through October 31.

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.



