At Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, Eddie Munson fans can eat their hearts out with Stranger Things treats, while The Last of Us survivalists can collect their FEDRA rations.

This year’s HHN Orlando houses and original mythology delve into the fantastical, the post-apocalyptic, the Upside Down, and the slashers, with Chucky, Stranger Things, and The Last of Us leading the charge. As is tradition, the theme park ramped up its food offerings to match, both sweet and savory—but mostly sweet, so you can get a sugar high to replenish your energy after all that running and screaming. A good themed treat is more than just an edible printed image slapped on a cake; it needs personality or to fit perfectly in-universe to have that coveted “it factor” for photos. With that in mind, here’s a look at the onslaught of Halloween Horror Nights morsels to snack on between frights at Universal Studios Orlando.