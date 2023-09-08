Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights



Yes, there's fungus in the FEDRA rations available at Orlando, Florida's annual Universal Studios haunt event.

By
Sabina Graves
Eddie Munson Cake bomb and FEDRA Cordyceps rations at Universal Studios Orlando HHN 32
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

At Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, Eddie Munson fans can eat their hearts out with Stranger Things treats, while The Last of Us survivalists can collect their FEDRA rations.

This year’s HHN Orlando houses and original mythology delve into the fantastical, the post-apocalyptic, the Upside Down, and the slashers, with Chucky, Stranger Things, and The Last of Us leading the charge. As is tradition, the theme park ramped up its food offerings to match, both sweet and savory—but mostly sweet, so you can get a sugar high to replenish your energy after all that running and screaming. A good themed treat is more than just an edible printed image slapped on a cake; it needs personality or to fit perfectly in-universe to have that coveted “it factor” for photos. With that in mind, here’s a look at the onslaught of Halloween Horror Nights morsels to snack on between frights at Universal Studios Orlando.

The Last of Us Left Behind Ravioli

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Based on the ravioli rations from the Naughty Dog game franchise, and with lots of Cordyceps mushroom notes!

The Last of Us FEDRA Ration Bar

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This one was one of my favorites; the coffee gives you a lil’ boosty boost to put up with the long line for The Last of Us house.

Stranger Things Yuri’s Favorite

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Inspired by the Jif moment in the show, Yuri is homaged with his own cake jar filled with whipped peanut butter mousse and Reese’s Pieces.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Carn“Evil” Dog

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This hot dog was reported to be awful by attendees; the bun is funfetti and has bubblegum mustard. Don’t do it.

Stranger Things Cheddar Jalapeño Hellfire Club

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This one was really popular among attendees and a great in-universe addition. I could see Dustin’s mom making these for a Hellfire Club meeting.

Stranger Things Surfer Boy Vegan French Bread

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Even if you’re not vegan, this was absolutely a hit among the HHN crowd.

Stranger Things Sweets

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

These desserts feature cool designs showcasing icons from the series. Find inside the HHN Tribute Store.

Stranger Things Eddie Munson Cake

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Looks shareable and comes with a collectible container which can be repurposed for other beverages. You can pour a little something out for Eddie. This one is also inside the Tribute Store.

Chucky Killer Treats

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The Chucky booth had a long line due to the popularity of the “Fried Til’ The End” chicken and the “Heart of Damballa” specialty drink.

Chucky Whoopie Pie

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Lots of food dye here! Find inside the Tribute Store.

Chucky Cake

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Available inside the Tribute Store.

Stranger Things Hellfire Cupcake

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Can’t go wrong with devil horns and chocolate.

Minions Tater Tots

Image for article titled Stranger Things,The Last of Us, and More Spooky Treats at Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

They look cursed but are so tasty! Find them at the Minion Cafe.

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Orlando is now running until November 4.

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

