While there may no longer be a physical Disney Store (RIP), ShopDisney.com and Disney Parks have unleashed their fall holiday merch lines. Check out this Halloween haul with Star Wars, Marvel Studios, Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion, and more for the whole family—including pets!
Mummy Grogu
Someone got into Mando’s bandage supplies.
Indiana Jones Jacket
Watch out for Harrison Ford in this one since he thinks there can only be one Indiana Jones. (He’s right though.)
Pawfect Hocus Pocus Costume
Let your dog put a spell on you.
The Name is Star-Lord
If people ask “Who?”, say you’re the legendary outlaw or that guy who blew it for everyone trying to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.
Doom Buggie Doggy Bed
Grim, grinning pets come out to socialize.
Sally Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Ears
Perfect for a Disney bound theme park day.
Zombie Porg?
Star Wars The Black Series are unleashing a Zombie Stormtrooper and Porg. We would love to see a Star Wars: Visions short based around this. Could Chewie resist eating an infected Porg? We need to know.
Turning Red accessories
For a Halloween costume, or for wearing to a 4*Town concert.
To Infinity and Beyond!
Costume lines have been expanded to feature inclusive adaptive looks and accessories.
She Is Mighty
There she is, the Mighty Thor!
Were-Wookiee
THE PUMPKIN PAIL CAMTONO!
Classic Mickey Mouse Halloween
The vintage Halloween feel of this is perfectly festive.
Burdened with Glorious Pup-Purpose
This Alligator Loki dog costume wins hand down as best of Halloween 2022. No contest. No notes.
“This is the Way” Inside the House
A cute Grogu greeting on a doormat.
Captain America
Earth’s Mightiest (Tiniest) Heroes assemble!
The Best Razorcrest
Really clever design work for this Mandalorian adaptive costume.
Shock, Lock, and Barrel
Though it’s not quite time to kidnap the Sandy Claws, this trinket dish is really suitable for year-round decorating.
Grogu Going Ghost
He will trade candy for frog’s eggs. This cutout is an adorable way to get into the spirit of the season.
Spooky Feet!
These Crocs are made for trick-or-treating.
Guard Dog Against Stormtroopers
Such a fluffy Ewok look.
Spirited Glassware
The drinkware collection for the cult Silly Symphonies “Skeleton Dance” is the exact classy but creepy vibe a spooky soiree needs.
Haunted Droid Factory
These are the droids you’re looking for.
Cross the Multiverse
Channel your inner America Chavez with her signature denim jacket. Be sure to stay away from any witches though.
Skellington Style
This NuiMO, a line of small Disney characters you can dress up, looks like he’s saying “How do you do, fellow kids?”
This is the Hoodie You’re Looking For
Sorry, it only comes in kid sizes.
Gotta Have Binx
The Hocus Pocus icon.
Spider-Venom Dino
No, we weren’t just mashing words together. This inflatable costume is very real.
“I would like to see the baby”
Baby Grogu costume is so cute.
Halloween Sweethearts
Live like Jack and Sally with this Loungefly bag.
It Was the Scarlet Witch All Along.
A villain era costume.
Wall to Wall Creeps
Loungefly is really out here making a theme-park attraction’s wallpaper into a purse pattern.
Groot Gourd
Baby Groot is back, and out for revenge against the Grogu takeover.
Big “This is My Halloween Costume” Energy
For the minimal effort but fandom reppin’ crowd.
Rest Your Head, Don’t Lose It.
Madame Leota’s floating head will lull you to sleep.
A Blanket Disguised as a Cloak
We know Stephen Strange uses it like this so we’ll allow it.
Countdown from Halloween to Christmas
For anyone who is about that holiday life 365 days a year.
