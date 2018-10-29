Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

There are still a few days left to immerse yourself in everything Halloween before thoughts shift to turkeys and shopping lists. So pull down the blinds, turn up that smoke machine, and put Paweł Zadrożniak’s latest masterpiece on loop as the Floppotron grinds out a wonderful rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’.

The instrument feels particularly appropriate for Halloween given it’s a collection of dead gadgets and abandoned hardware that’s been brought back from the dead. It’s about as close as you can get to zombie electronics, and while it might not seem especially terrifying, it’s still spooky in a Twilight Zone kind of way when you realize that 15 years from now the Floppotron will probably be built from other ancient technologies like smartphones, tablets, and VR headsets.

