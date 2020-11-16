We come from the future
We come from the future
Streaming Services

HBO Max Finally Arrives on Fire TV Devices, Beating Roku to a Dedicated App

catiekeck
Catie Keck
Filed to:HBO Max
HBO Maxfire tvrokuSTREAMING WARSstreamingconsumer tech
Illustration for article titled HBO Max Finally Arrives on Fire TV Devices, Beating Roku to a Dedicated App
Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

Months after the launch of Warner Media’s mega-streaming service, HBO Max is finally coming to Fire TV devices.

The app will officially begin rolling out to Fire TV devices, smart TVs, and Fire tablets beginning Nov. 17, Amazon announced Monday. That means Fire TV users will finally have access to Warner Media’s marquee streaming service that includes all of HBO’s library, new Max originals, plus content from all of the company’s other assets including Sesame Workshop, Studio Ghibli, DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Turner Classic Movies, as well as premium licensed content. Basically, HBO is in many ways roughly a dozen services rolled into one, and it costs the same as an older HBO Now or HBO Go (RIP) account did.

HBO Max launched back in May on most major streaming platforms, but notably absent from these was Roku and Fire TV—two immensely popular platforms that give cordcutters the ability to access their favorite streaming platforms with dirt-cheap streaming sticks and boxes. Roku users who subscribe to HBO Max can now technically cast content from an Apple device thanks to recently added support for AirPlay 2, but the platform still lacks an actual HBO Max app (which is different from the regular old HBO app the platform does offer).

A Roku spokesperson said the company did not have any updates to share about a dedicated HBO Max app arriving on its own platform at this time.”

Separately, Fire TV is due for an updated user experience before the year’s end that will introduce a cleaner interface as well as up to six individual user profiles. By the looks of it, this experience will operate a little more like Android TV than Roku’s tiled layout. Because HBO Max was previously missing from both platforms, the choice between the two usually boiled down to specs or experience.

But dedicated support for HBO Max—and better customization coming down the pipeline fairly soon—just may be able to sway shoppers looking to upgrade their streaming devices for the holidays.

Added comment from Roku.

Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

DISCUSSION

technomom1
technomom1

HBO Max is already on Google TV Chromecast. So it’s not as if Fire TV is first.