Here's Why Some Disney+ Movies Like Home Alone Are Leaving the Service

Disney+ has , thankfully, righted many of its glaring shortcomings in the time since its official rollout. But just as the noise had begun to die down, reports of disappearing content are now plaguing the service.



Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York are two such titles that have been scrubbed from the service. Several other popular titles noted by ScreenCrush that were previously available but have since vanished included The Sandlot, Dr. Dolittle, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

A spokesperson for Disney+ confirmed to Gizmodo that a “very, very small” number of titles had left the platform over issues relating to legacy deals. However, all of those titles that have left will return to the service as soon as those licenses expire.

We’ve known that this would be the case for some time now. Back in October, a Disney+ spokesperson told Gizmodo that some content would periodically leave the service if it had pre-existing legacy agreements for licensing in place prior to the service’s launch. However, the spokesperson did add that most Disney content would remain on the platform, and it’s probably safe to assume any originals are staying put.

The good news is that if any of this small collection of titles includes one that you absolutely cannot live without seeing before it arrives back on Disney+, you have plenty of options for renting most of them elsewhere. And something tells me the rest of us will be just fine without Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.