The trickle of trick-or-treat time goods has continued at popular retailers . Warner Bros. h orror is making a big stamp at places like Hot Topic and Lowes. Spirit Halloween has debuted new exclusives as more of its locations open up. And k ids are back in school, so those creepy Target aisles should be upon us soon.

It’s another Code Orange round up of the best movie and TV-themed fashions, decor, props, and accessories available at online Halloween and horror retailers, featuring merchandise from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, It, Beetlejuice, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.