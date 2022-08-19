The trickle of trick-or-treat time goods has continued at popular retailers. Warner Bros. horror is making a big stamp at places like Hot Topic and Lowes. Spirit Halloween has debuted new exclusives as more of its locations open up. And kids are back in school, so those creepy Target aisles should be upon us soon.
It’s another Code Orange round up of the best movie and TV-themed fashions, decor, props, and accessories available at online Halloween and horror retailers, featuring merchandise from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, It, Beetlejuice, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.