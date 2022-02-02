Fantasy Island

What if the cheesy 1970s TV show leaned into its more eerie and ominous qualities and embraced full-on horror? That’s the approach this 2020 film took, as the various guests who arrive on the titular island expecting sun, fun, and wish fulfillment soon realize that surreal nightmares and deadly peril (including zombies) are the resort’s true specialty. Smiles, everyone, smiles!

