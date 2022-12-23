Welcome back to Toy Aisle, where this week while we wait to unwrap some toys from Santa this weekend, we’re looking at all the toys we want to get our hands on in 2023! This week, Gondor calls for aid, Hasbro adds another member to its plastic Fantastic Four, and dine in Trek style. Check it out!



Asmus Toys The Lord of the Rings Boromir Sixth-Scale Figure

There’s snow, there’s festivities, there’s chosen ones, there’s even very elaborate giftgiving, and it released in December : The Fellowship of the Ring is absolutely a Christmas movie. So it’s fitting on this Christmas Eve Ever Asmus takes us back to the first LOTR movie with its new Boromir figure. He comes with a removeable fur cloak, his sword and shield, a dagger, and poignantly, the horn of Gondor, which Boromir uses to try and rally the split Fellowship when they’re assaulted at Amon Hen. He’ll cost just over $200, and will release in January. [T oyark]

Star Trek: The Original Series NCC-1701 Series Ceramic Dinnerware Set

‘Tis the season for homes full of visiting family and friends, but instead of reaching for grandma’s hand-me-down China when it comes time to set the table, you can truly wow everyone—or at least the Trekkies at the table—with this eight-piece Star Trek ceramic dinnerware set. The bowls feature the iconic NCC-1701 U.S.S. ENTERPRISE call letters and branding, but it’s the plates that are the star of the show here. Their design makes them look like the saucer section of the Enterprise itself. Boldy go where no ham has gone before for $75.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Franklin Richards

Sue and Reed’s wunderkind reality-warper is getting a new action figure worthy of one of Marvel’s most powerful young heroes in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line. Due out next year, Franklin will come with two sets of beakers, because really what’s a member of the Richards family without some science?

Medicom MAFEX The Book of Boba Fett Recovered Armor Boba Fett

Sure, the show wasn’t very good, but Book of Boba Fett (and The Mandalorian before it) gave the returned bounty-hunter-turned-bad-crime-lord a hell of a great look, which is now finally joining the MAFEX line. As well as an alternate unhelmeted head depicting Temuera Morrison’s likeness, Boba comes with alternate VFX parts to depict his flamer flaming, his knee rockets rocketing, and his rocket jetpack both jetting and rocketing. Fancy! If that wasn’t enough, he’ll also come with his pistol and blaster carbine, and an attachable grappling hook when he hits shelves in Japan later next year. [HobbyLink Japan]

Hot Toys The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Mantis

Sure, she might miss this Christmas, but the festivally decked out Mantis will be ready for future holidays with Hot Toys’ latest Marvel hero. Based on her appearance in the recent Christmas one-off show, Mantis has a Christmas headband, a jumper and bauble necklace, a sequined holiday skirt, and even a pair of sunglasses and one of Kevin Bacon’s candy cane lawn decorations to make it a wonderful Christmastime indeed. But good news for fans of Mantis in the other 11 months of the year: all these accessories are removable, so you can just have Mantis as she appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in her usual outfit. Hopefully she’ll make it out in time for the festivities next year. [Toyark]