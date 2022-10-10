If you haven’t been tracking it, Game of Thrones is back—and it’s up to its same old tricks: namely, violence, incest, and great power politics. My opinion is that House of the Dragon is a mediocre follow-up to the original series, but it’s still an interesting meditation on power and rivalry in brutal world.

Well, DALL-E, the AI-fueled art creator, is good at putting famous or iconic figures into bizarre scenarios, so we thought: who better to insert into the cold and calculating world of Westeros than some of America’s biggest power players—our presidents!

Thus, feast your eyes on these deranged computer-generated portraits of our political leaders wandering around in realms of medieval depravity. It weirdly fits...too well!