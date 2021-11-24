It’s finally here: the feature that I’ve been waiting for since Google introduced it back in 2017 at its Google I/O developer conference. I remember sitting in the crowd at the Shoreline Amphitheater when Sundar Pichai showed off Google Photos’ ability to remove a fence! From a photo of a kid playing baseball! And the rest of the picture remained intact! Such magic! And precisely the kind of thing I needed to deal with my haphazard photography.



It’s been years, and the closest thing we have to that feature is the Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser. And while it certainly tries to capture that fence removal magic, it’s best used for removing folks from the background and leaves from the foreground.

Magic Eraser is available now on Google’s Pixel devices through the Google Photos app. You could try to use it on a non-Pixel device with Android 12 installed, but Google says its Tensor chipset is what makes this feature work as intended.

If you have a Pixel 6 in your possession—or you went the APK route and sideloaded it onto your non-Pixel device—you might be wondering how to get the most use out of this new feature. Well, I went and edited some photos from a recent outing with the Pixel 6 Pro to help walk you through it.