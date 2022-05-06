People seeking abortions in America have had to contend with an absurd amount of digital surveillance since such technology became available . We’ve seen their search histories used to accuse them of murder, their phones targeted with anti-abortion rights ads, and websites created explicitly to snitch on them and the people they trust to the police . And now that the Supreme Court seems likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, this specific sinister panopticon could soon enlarge its field of view.

So what can you do? Well, you can protest like hell and donate to support causes aimed at reproductive health. You can also get acquainted with some of the sneakier techniques that anti-abortion rights advocates and law enforcement officials have been using against abortion-seekers for years, even while Roe was still firmly in place. You can also take a few steps to shore up your own online security to make it way harder—if not impossible—for these parties to track you.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite tips here. Feel free to follow all of them or just a few, depending on the unique threats you’re facing in this weird new reality—and if you don’t know what those threats are, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has a great guide to help you figure that out.