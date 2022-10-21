The Pixel 7/7 Pro is Google’s latest flagship device. To make its new phone stand out, the company has bundled it with a bunch of exclusive features made possible by the second-generation Tensor chip powering up the Pixel 7’s insides. Some are seriously helpful. For instance, the automatic cough and snore detection confirmed what others said about my sleeping habits. The new Direct My Call ability will also be beneficial when dealing with customer service lines.
Whether they make the Pixel 7/7 Pro worth buying over Samsung and OnePlus’s perfectly fine Android flagships is ultimately up to you. For me, some of the features are still lacking. Here’s my quick assessment of how some of them work.