Pixel Watch as a Trusted Device

If you’re going to spend the $350 starting price for the Pixel Watch, you might as well set it up as a Trusted Device with Android’s built-in Smart Lock. Smart Lock uses Bluetooth on both devices to establish a connection and then unlock the device. It’s quick to set up in the Android settings panel. Tap on Security > More security settings > Smart Lock > Trusted devices. You’re in the right spot if you see a page showing a watch animation. Tap on Add trusted device, then choose your Pixel Watch from the listing.



Once this is configured, the Pixel Watch will keep your phone unlocked after you’ve entered your security credentials the first time. It makes the unlocking process so much faster, especially if you’re sitting at your desk with your watch on and phone nearby. Note that this is a feature built into Android 13, so it’s likely to come to other devices down the line.

I had to enter my PIN about three times on the Pixel 7 Pro unit I’m using with my Pixel Watch review unit. After that, the phone stayed unlocked whenever I picked it up off the Pixel Stand 2, which I have stationed at my desk. You’ll see a little note at the bottom of the Lock screen that says Kept unlocked by Smart Lock when it’s working. I’ll give it a 3.5/5 since I had to unlock the phone a few times before it stuck.