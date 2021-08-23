At long last, Hulu is offering support for high-dynamic range streaming.

Although the streaming service has supported 4K streaming on all of its exclusive and original TV series since at least 2016—and even though competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Paramount+ have all offered support for HDR streaming for years—Hulu had remained a stubborn holdout until very recently.

The news was first spotted by a savvy user on the AVS Forum, who picked up on an updated entry on Hulu’s support page that claims that users can “currently stream select Hulu originals in high-dynamic range (HDR), HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision on select devices.”

HDR content delivers a higher contrast range, which results in much finer, richer picture details. According to Hulu, an HDR badge will now appear on the details page of content when it’s available to stream in HDR.

Notably, HDR support has been added to most, but not all of Hulu’s original series. W hile TV offerings like Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid’s Tale, High Fidelity and Little Fires Everywhere and movies like Happiest Season and WeWork all currently support HDR, other series, like FX’s American Horror Story, don’t currently appear to support HDR.

According to Hulu, the option to stream content in HDR is currently only available to viewers with “select devices,” running the latest version of the company’s app, including:

Roku (HDR compatible models)

Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube devices (HDR compatible models with Fire OS 7 or later)

Apple TV 4K (fifth-gen or later)

Vizio (HDR compatible models)

Chromecast Ultra (HDR-compatible models)

While Hulu is several years late to the HDR party, it’s a nice consolation that the platform is currently offering support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, given that most of its competitors—with the notable exception of HBO Max—currently only support one or the other.