Last week, the first teaser trailer for Amazon Prime’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series—based on the 1972 book and 1997 movie of the same name—came out and we were underwhelmed, especially given that the show is being produced by horror maestro James Wan. The teaser seemed to be comprised of hedonistic c entennials grinding on each other. Happily, a new, full trailer for the upcoming series is here to remind you they’re all going to die brutally.



If you are unfamiliar with the book, the movie, or failed to watch the trailer above for some reason, here’s the official synopsis:



“One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”



While the movie portrayed the accidental killers as real people who made a bad choice on the spur of the moment, this trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series seemingly paints its cast solely as self-entitled teens, which if true will make it very tough to care about these characters’ lives. It’s often satisfying to watch a slasher murder a bad person, but that’s not particularly scary—and it will be even less scary if extended to an entire TV series.

But this is merely a trailer, and there’s no reason to believe that somehow Wan, creator of The Conjuring universe and producer of Saw and Insidious franchises, has suddenly lost his touch. We’ll see when this show, which is clearly set during two summers in Hawaii, premieres October 15 on Amazon Prime.

I Saw What You Did Last Summer stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

