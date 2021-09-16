Get a look at who’s coming to the Muppet’s Haunted Mansion special. The Outpost is no more. Amazon’s take on I Know What You Did Last Summer gets a trailer. Plus, there’s Mothman trouble down the ol’ palladium mine in Riverdale, and what’s to come on Batwoman. To me, my Spoilers!



The Purge 6

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Frank Grillo revealed he’s “committed” to star in a sixth film in The Purge franchise.

Committed! We committed to doing that— ‘Purge 6' with [James DeMonaco] directing. It’s based on the Leo Barnes character. I’m excited. He’s going to send me the script. He just finished it. So, yeah, I’m really psyched about that. I love doing the ‘Purge’ movies ... I’m psyched, they called me and said James wanted to direct one more and I’m like, ‘Don’t even tell me. I’m in.’”

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The latest Paranormal Activity has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “violence and bloody images, and language throughout.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Twisted Metal

Deadline reports Anthony Mackie will star as John Doe in a Twisted Metal TV series from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Based on the popular video game franchise, the series is said to concern “a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Halloween Kills

The official Halloween Kills Twitter page has kicked off a one-month countdown of clips, teasers, and posters.

Titane

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Titane— Julia Ducournau’s follow-up to Raw.

Two Witches

A witch tries to initiate her granddaughter in a spooky clip from Two Witches, premiering at the Sitges Film Festival this fall.

Devil in Ohio

Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan will star in Netflix’s adaptation of Daria Polatin’s novel Devil in Ohio, about a hospital psychiatrist (Deschanel) sheltering a mysterious cult escapee. John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope, and Steve Adelson are attached to direct. [THR]

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Yvette Nicole Brown, John Stamos, and Kim Irvine will cameo alongside Darren Criss, the late Ed Asner, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, Sasheer Zamata, Alfonso Riberio, Pat Sajak, Skai Jackson, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, and Craig Robinson in Muppets Haunted Mansion.

The Outpost

TV Line reports t he CW has canceled The Outpost after four seasons. A series finale is scheduled to air Thursday, October 7.

Evil

The team reopens their investigation into the RSM Fertility clinic in the synopsis for “O Is for Ovaphobia, ” this week’s episode of Evil.

Ben, David, and Kristen investigate the RSM Fertility clinic - since so many of their past cases have led back to the ominous clinic. Written by: Aurin Squire Directed by: Stacey K. Black

[Spoiler TV]

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Take Me To Your Leader, ” the premiere episode of American Horror Story: Double Feature’s second half.

A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making. Written by Brad Falchuk & Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto; directed by Max Winkler.

Batwoman

Alice enters an uneasy alliance in a quick teaser for Batwoman’s third season.

Riverdale

The Mothman portends tragedy at the palladium mine in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale, “Dance of Death. ” He’s probably right.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Finally, Amazon has released a trailer for its new I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series.

Banner art by Jim Cook