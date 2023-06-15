When you think of Indiana Jones, you basically think of three people: Harrison Ford, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg. Lucas created the character, Harrison plays the character, and Spielberg, up until this year, brought him to life as the director. Stepping back from that, think of all the other non-Indiana Jones things those three have done and that you adore. It’s just mind-boggling: Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Blade Runner, the list goes on and on. Even so, these days, we don’t get to see them together very often. Except for this week.

Wednesday night in Hollywood, Disney held the U.S. premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which opens June 30. Among the attendees were the three men mentioned above, along with tons of Indiana Jones alumni (such as Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, seen above) and many others who are responsible for bringing not just the new movie, but the old ones, to life, including Dial of Destiny d irector James Mangold, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and composer John Williams, among others.

Before the movie began, there was even a surprise performance of Indy music, conducted by Williams himself. It was a magical night and we’ve selected a few photos to take you behind the scenes of your childhood come to life.