More than 99% percent of the world still has to wait a month to see the return of Indiana Jones, but Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival, very lucky attendees got to see the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial and Destiny, along with the cast and crew.

Co-writer and director James Mangold was on hand, along with Indy himself, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and newcomer Ethann Isidore, all of whom you can see in the photo shoot from the festival above.

Advertisement

Which is all well and good but you’re here for the big question: how’s the movie? Did Mangold make an Indiana Jones movie worthy of the franchise? Or did the whole cast want to get into a fridge and fly away at the end of the evening? Here are a few of the first reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re continuing to add reactions as they come in. And more reactions will roll in Friday when the film screens again at the festival—and then, that’s it. The wait continues leading up to June 30 and the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.