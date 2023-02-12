Disney’s been trying to get one final Indiana Jones movie out of Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg for years, and come this summer, it’ll finally be out for the world to see. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny aims to finally bring the adventures of the famous treasure hunter to an end and to mainly wash the taste of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull out of most folks’ mouths.



Set in 1969 during the Space Race, Ford’s Indy isn’t exactly fully behind NASA’s decision to bring Nazis on as part of its staff. And as it shockingly turns out, he’s completely right not to trust the Nazis! Instead of helping the US beat the Soviet Union to the moon, Mads Mikkelsen’s ex-Nazi scientist Jurgen Voller aims to use the Apollo moon landing for his own ends. The only thing left for Indy to do is stop Voller and his right-hand Klaber (Boyd Holbrook) the only way he knows how: by cracking his whip and punching Nazis in the face. And also by teaming up with his goddaughter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena Shaw.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Big Game TV Spot

With how fun it is to watch Nazis get socked in the mouth, and how alive Ford looks to be having, Dial of Destiny looks like it’ll succeed in bringing the film series to a close, or at least Ford’s time as Indy to a close.

Directed by James Mangold and also starring Antonio Banderas, John-Rhys Davies, and Toby Jones, Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30.

