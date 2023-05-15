Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny won’t be in theaters until next month, but fans who happen to be at the Cannes Film Festival this week will be among the first public audiences to see the film in its entirety. Which means this is it. This is the week we find out if director James Mangold has made a sequel worthy of the original trilogy or if he’s made a sequel destined to be shunned like the fourth one.

To prep for what’s sure to be a massive world premiere (which takes place Thursday evening in France ), the film festival has posted a clip from the film, from one of its action set pieces. Check it out.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny new clip official from Cannes Film Festival 2023

So that’s one minute of the movie and it looks pretty cool, right? Well, there are 153 more to look forward to as the Cannes program lists the final runtime of Dial of Destiny at two hours and 34 minutes long, making it the longest Indy film by 26 minutes (Last Crusade is 128 minutes). That’s like a whole sitcom of extra Indy! (Though a 142-minute runtime was previously reported, io9 confirmed with Disney and Lucasfilm this is the final, accurate runtime.)

Advertisement

And if you’re wondering what’s going on in this scene, well, you’re in luck. This is from the same scene that Lucasfilm has shown at both Star Wars Celebration in London and at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in the past few weeks, so you can read about what happens before and after right here. Mangold explained that it’s from the middle of the movie and follows Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) who has just had the Dial of Destiny stolen from her by Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who you see at the end of the clip. And, apparently, she was married to some kind of mobster who is not too happy that she’s running away from him.

I get the sense Disney and Lucasfilm are leaning so far into this scene because it’s super fun, obviously— b ut it also doesn’t reveal much of anything about the plot. If you can find a scene that gets people interested in the movie without spoiling the movie? That’s the perfect mix.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30. Check back Thursday to see what attendees of the Cannes Film Festival thought about it.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.