Harrison Ford Is Done With Indiana Jones After Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford is ready to put Indiana Jones’ whip and fedora away for good, it seems. After Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in June, the actor has said he’s done with playing the adventuring archaeologist—which means don’t expect him to make an appearance on the Indiana Jones TV series currently in the works for Disney+.



“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford told Total Film magazine. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Advertisement

Ford has previously talked about retiring the character, especially after the debacle that was Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but I think it’s safe to trust Ford at his word. The man is 80 years old, and Raiders of the Lost Ark came out in 1981. Ford has played Jones for more than half his life! But man, it’s weird to think about an Indiana Jones TV series where Ford won’t play the title character, although there is a precedent. Maybe Alden Ehrenreich is available?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.