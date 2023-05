The anticipation for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny continues to build as we get closer to it s June 30 release date.

Feast your eyes on a new set of character posters to mark one month until the Lucasfilm franchise- closer hits theaters. No longer stuck in the shadows, we get a better look at Harrison Ford as Indy along with director James Mangold’s ensemble of choice for one last ride with Dr. Jones.

Click through the gallery to see who’s who in the film!