Dozens of Android users are reporting that the Instagram app isn’t working for them as of Saturday morning, with some posting about problems on mobile on Twitter since late Friday.

At least one user reported that logging on led to a blank white screen. As writer Andrew LaSane pointed out on Twitter, the company doesn’t currently list any known issues on its website in spite of the fact that users have been reporting the bug on social media for more than 12 hours. Neither Instagram nor its parent company Facebook had issued any formal response to the complaints as of publication.

Some Twitter users said that heading to Settings in the app, forcing a stop, and clearing the cache and data seemed to fix the issue.

The apparent Android glitch isn’t the only problem Instagram users have dealt with this week. The Information reported Friday that the social media company reached out to its some users earlier this week about a security flaw that exposed their passwords. Instagram reportedly told its users on Thursday that the platform’s “Download Your Data” tool put their passwords at risk by including them in the URLs of their browsers.

A company spokesperson said the issue affected “a very small number of people,” according to the Information, but the company still advised some users to clear their browser history and update their password.

Gizmodo has reached out to Instagram about both issues and we’ll update when we hear back.