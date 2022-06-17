Internet Explorer was a significant part of my teenage life online, so it feels apt that we should give it a bit more of a farewell than a simple “rest in peace.” Microsoft’s love-to-hate-it browser was the way I logged on to the internet every day in the early millennium, but it also introduced me to the concept of pain through a piece of software. There was nothing more aggravating than having IE freeze on you because of an overzealous toolbar packed to the gills with search bars and links you didn’t even remember installing!



Let’s take a second to memorialize IE for what it meant to us at the moment in time—the good and the bad.