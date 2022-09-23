There’s been lots of chatter about the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max’s Dynamic Island since it was introduced a few weeks ago. It’s garnered enough buzz that even Android users are attempting to spoof the feature on their devices. But what’s so special about the D ynamic I sland, anyway?



The D ynamic I sland is how Apple’s using the dead space that houses the selfie camera and Face ID sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro’s display. Since its introduction, it’s spawned countless memes and even a few hacks. But it’s surprisingly versatile . If you’re not updating your iPhone this year and are curious about everything the dynamic island can do , here’s a look at how to best use the Dynamic Island.