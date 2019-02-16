Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez (AP)

For months, reports have indicated that Apple was poised to give us a glimpse of its long-awaited Netflix competitor sometime this spring. Whether we will soon after have access to what increasingly sounds like an Apple Prime when the tech giant finally reveals it, however, is another story.

We’ve known about Apple’s forthcoming streaming service for what feels like an eternity. And now that multiple sources have reported it’s slated to be revealed in March, it would certainly seem like we can soon stop speculating whether the product will be a legitimate Netflix and Amazon Prime competitor or a sexless experiment in mediocrity. But Variety reported Friday that it could be many months before the service sees an official release:

Sources familiar with the plans say Apple’s video service will be targeted for a launch in summer or fall rather than the April timing that has been the subject of media speculation. Apple has vowed to its high-caliber producing partners to mount marketing blitzes on behalf of the shows in addition to the service itself.

Advertisement

Bloomberg and BuzzFeed News both reported this week that Apple planned to unveil its subscription video service as well as its subscription news service at a press event in March, with Bloomberg adding the event will boast a guest list of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon who are attached to Apple’s original entertainment projects. But according to Variety, “There’s an awareness that stars such as Aniston and Witherspoon do not want to take a back seat to promotion for the video service launch itself.”

Back in January, the Information reported that Apple was looking at a potential launch for the service sometime in April. CNBC also reported a targeted launch date of April this week. Citing sources familiar with the matter, however, Bloomberg reported that the service may launch sometime over the summer. And now, it seems, even fall is a possibility.

Much about the product seems like it’s still very much still being ironed out, such as which streaming services Apple plans to partner with on the product. Additionally, Variety said its insiders “cautioned that specific plans for the press event and how the video service will be introduced could be in flux until the minutes before Cook steps on stage.” So, there’s that.



Advertisement

Basically, it sounds like you shouldn’t hold your breath.

[Variety]