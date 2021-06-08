It Took Lego 8,660 Hours to Build This Life-Size Lamborghini Sián From Over 400,000 Pieces

As incredibly elaborate as Lego’s larger sets can be, the builds can often feel more like a part-time job than a fun pastime . It took our own Germain Lussier 34 hours to build Lego’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon, but that’s nothing compared to the 8,660 hours needed to assemble this life-size Lamborghini.

Back in 2018, Lego first tried its hand at stealing market share from the world’s automakers with a life-size version of the Bugatti Chiron. It took over a million pieces of Lego to realize that model because of both the intricate use of Technic pieces for the car’s body panels and the 2,304 electric Lego motors (plus the requisite gearing and drivetrain parts) that propelled the brick-built Chiron to speeds of over 18 miles per hour.

Image : Lego

So how did Lego make a life-size Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 with less than half the pieces needed to build the Bugatti? For starters, it can’t actually be driven around with a driver in the front seat. The Sián model is built around a sturdy metal frame like the Chiron was, but it doesn’t feature the same level of reinforcement and strengthening that the Bugatti needed to support an actual human driver plus its electric motors and batteries. The design of the Sián’s exterior, assembled from a grid of hexagonal green panels, also required fewer pieces given the size of each part used.



The Lego Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is no less impressive. All in all, there are 154 different types of Lego Technic pieces in the final build, plus an additional 20 new elements created exclusively for this model. It weighs in at 4,850 pounds, and at 196 inches long its dimensions are an exact match to the real thing. Even the working head and tail lights are made from actual Lego Technic pieces.

Anyone who’s seriously into Lego knows the models are not exactly cheap, but even with over 400,000 pieces required for this build, the Lego Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is considerably more affordable than the real thing. It’s been calculated that the average price of a Lego piece is around 11 cents, which puts the cost of this Lego model at roughly around $44,000. (In reality, it will probably cost quite a bit more than tha=t when you factor in the metal frame, custom Lego parts, and hours of work that went into its engineering.) It’s not cheap, but it’s a far cry from the real Sián FKP 37's $2,640,000 price tag. Sure, the Lego version can’t be driven, but would you really trust yourself behind the wheel of a car that costs almost three million dollars? Could you even afford the insurance?