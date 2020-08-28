It's 2030, and This Is the Stuff That Doesn't Exist Anymore

VR

Photo : Kevin Frayer / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Bryan: No one is exactly sure why humans of the past wanted to escape into the internet instead of out of it. Research has shown that enough money was invested towards the idea to provide free higher education for whole countries, though the concept never caught on with software developers or the public. Most historians agree the industry reached its apex in 1995 with the Nintendo Virtual Boy.

John: I personally love to be able to leave the confines of my jar and enter into computer-generated 3D worlds but I get what you’re saying. VR never really took off once we could jack right into the web with our iPhones.