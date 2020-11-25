It's Not Just You, AWS Is Down Right Now

Photo : Philippe Huguen ( Getty Images )

Amazon Web Services—or just AWS, for short—suffered a massive outage on Wednesday that left a ton of apps, sites, and connected devices relying on the hosting giant completely in the dark.

Amazon’s status page and the popular site Downdetector both point to the outage happening around 10:00 am. Since then, countless apps, sites and connected gadgets have reportedly been affected, with companies like Adobe and Roku both telling customers earlier today that the outage impacted their products.



While Amazon didn’t give a reason for the apparent outage—or a timeline of when we can expect it to be resolved—the company did note that the issue is apparently localized to North America:

We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region. For Kinesis Data Streams, the issue is affecting the subsystem that is responsible for handling incoming requests. The team has identified the root cause and is working on resolving the issue affecting this subsystem.



The issue also affects other services, or parts of these services, that utilize Kinesis Data Streams within their workflows. While features of multiple services are impacted, some services have seen broader impact and service-specific impact details are below.

We’ll update as new information becomes available.

