Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Amazon

It's Not Just You, AWS Is Down Right Now

swodinsky
Shoshana Wodinsky
Filed to:outages
outagesawsAmazon
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Its Not Just You, AWS Is Down Right Now
Photo: Philippe Huguen (Getty Images)

Amazon Web Services—or just AWS, for short—suffered a massive outage on Wednesday that left a ton of apps, sites, and connected devices relying on the hosting giant completely in the dark.

Advertisement

Amazon’s status page and the popular site Downdetector both point to the outage happening around 10:00 am. Since then, countless apps, sites and connected gadgets have reportedly been affected, with companies like Adobe and Roku both telling customers earlier today that the outage impacted their products.

While Amazon didn’t give a reason for the apparent outage—or a timeline of when we can expect it to be resolved—the company did note that the issue is apparently localized to North America:

We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region. For Kinesis Data Streams, the issue is affecting the subsystem that is responsible for handling incoming requests. The team has identified the root cause and is working on resolving the issue affecting this subsystem.

The issue also affects other services, or parts of these services, that utilize Kinesis Data Streams within their workflows. While features of multiple services are impacted, some services have seen broader impact and service-specific impact details are below.

Advertisement

We’ll update as new information becomes available.

Shoshana Wodinsky

I cover the business of data for Gizmodo. Send your worst tips to swodinsky@gizmodo.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

What Ever Happened to the Vaping Lung Disease?

Secret Exxon Documents Show the Firm May Never Recover

The Art of The Mandalorian Says ‘Peekaboo’ in This Exclusive Preview

You Need to Opt Out of Amazon Sidewalk

DISCUSSION

light-emitting-diode
Light Emitting Diode

What’s kind of odd is what’s off and not. music.amazon.com is down (which is how I stream music at work) but the app on my phone works perfectly fine. So the web interface is just down down, but the app and the actual music data is up and running.