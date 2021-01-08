Jack Offs Trump

Screenshot : Twitter

Rest in piss, @realDonaldTrump: Twitter has permanently suspended the president after he incited a riot at the Capitol this week.



“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them—specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter—we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter wrote in a blog post on Friday evening.



“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” the company added. “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

Ahahahha. Hahahaha. Ah, hahaha. Ahh. Oh god. Hahhahaha.

This is a developing story, and we’ll be updating it further between extended bouts of chortling.