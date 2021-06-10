Jameela Jamil Joins She-Hulk as the Villain

Jameela Jamil is going from The Good Place to the Marvel...place. Photo : NBC

After the defeat of Thanos and restoration of half the the galaxy, the Marvel Universe seemed like a rather good place to live. So it’s fitting that a star from The Good Place is now on her way to stir shit up. Jameela Jamil, who played Tahani on the hit NBC show, is joining Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk as its villain.

According to Variety, Jamil will play Titania . Real name Mary MacPherran, Titania was once a social outcast given the chance to gain super powers by Doctor Doom during the events of the original Secret Wars. Transformed into a giant, domineering woman with super strength and durability, Titania was recruited into Doom’s army of supervillains, and quickly made herself a rival to She-Hulk, kickstarting an on-again, off-again rivalry that’s lasted for decades of comics. Here, she’ll be in opposition to lawyer Jennifer Walters, played by Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, who is a cousin of Bruce Banner and gains his Hulk powers. Mark Ruffalo is reprising his role as Banner on the show, which will also co- star Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Ginger Gonzaga . Tim Roth will reprise his role as Abomination.

Jamil is an interesting choice to play a villain because in her real life, she’s anything but. She’s a strong f eminist voice who regularly speaks out in public about a litany of important issues. Kind of like, we assume, She-Hulk will on the show. However, on The Good Place, her character was cunning in a bunch of unique ways. You never quite knew what she was thinking or up to, and she could jump all over the emotional spectrum . It’ll be very fun to see how evil she can get here, and what if any visual effects or costumes the series uses to bring Titania to life.

Jessica Gao is She-Hulk’s head writer and executive producer. She’s sharing those EP duties with Kat Coiro, who’ll also direct some episodes. The show is likely to hit Disney+ sometime next year along with Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight; the former started shooting earlier this year and the latter is gearing up for production.

How do you feel about bringing Titania in as the villain of She-Hulk? And do you think Jamil is the right choice for the part?

