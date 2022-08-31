Japan, a country known for advancing some of the world’s most innovative and quirky tech, is preparing to launch an all out “war” against the humble floppy disk.

Taro Kono, t he country’s newly appointed Digital Minister, bellowed out his battle cry on Tuesday, via T witter . According to Kono, floppy disks—along with other dated tech like CDs and MiniDiscs —are still required for around 1,900 government procedures.

Kono’s vow to purge the government of the 50 plus year old floppy tech comes amid a br oa der effort to modernize the way people in Japan submit applications and other forms. The digital minister said his crusade has the backing of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to a press conference viewed by Bloomberg.

This isn’t the first time Kono’s lashed out at perceived inefficiencies weighing down Japan’s government bureaucracy. H e’s previously taken aim at fax machines and traditional hanko carved stamps.

“I’m looking to get rid of the fax machine, and I still plan to do that,” Kono said.

Japan may have no choice but to turn their back on the floppy for purely practical reasons. Sony, one of the leading manufacturers of the disks in the past, officially stopped producing them 11 years ago. Since then, most organizations have moved on to more advanced storage alternatives like USB-flash drives and cloud services. Even the U.S. The Department of Defense, which oddly holds a strong reputation as a late adopter to new computer tech, finally phased out floppy discs in 2019 after a gnarly five decades of use.

Supply issues aside, floppy discs are increasingly impractical. M odern texts and spreadsheet files are significantly larger than those in the 80’s when floppys were in their prime.