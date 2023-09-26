Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art

Toys and Collectibles

Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art

Jason Edmiston has some incredible art from all the Halloween movies for the upcoming convention.

By
Germain Lussier
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
michael myers
Image: Jason Edmiston

45 years ago next month, movies were changed forever by a man in a white William Shatner mask. John Carpenter’s Halloween was released in October 1978 and shifted independent film and horror forever, introducing the world to Michael Myers and setting the stage for decades of similarly supernatural killers like Freddy, Jason, and Chucky.

Advertisement

To celebrate, “Halloween: 45 Years of Terror” will be taking place in Pasadena, CA this weekend (get info and tickets here), with all manner of Michael Myers goodness. Among those attending is artist Jason Edmiston who has become so prolific with art in the Halloween franchise, that he made an entire pinball machine based on it. Edmiston will have art from that, and so much more at the convention, that we wanted to showcase some of it. And what better way than a few exclusives?

Among the offerings will be brand new letterpress prints based on the poster that started it all, Edmiston’s Halloween poster for Mondo back in 2015. “These are the first letterpress prints that I have ever offered,” he told io9 via email. “The image is based on, what is probably my most well-known piece of art, the Michael Myers ‘Closet’ screen print, a Halloween poster initially created for Mondo back in 2015. Working closely with master printer Travis Smith of Alamo Drafthouse’s The Press Room, I modified the original black and white acrylic painting for production as an embossed, monotone engraving-inspired image.”

Available on both white and pumpkin-colored paper, these 18 x 24-inch pieces were “hand-cranked on an original 1940 Vandercool press to create a unique and distinctive look and feel.” Check them out, as well as a bunch of Edmiston’s other awesome Halloween art that’ll be at the convention, in the slideshow. (And see more exclusives here.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Black on Solar White Letterpress

Black on Solar White Letterpress

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston

Limited Edition regular (black on white): 18 x 24", one color letterpress on Solar White with embossed pumpkin stamp. Signed and numbered edition of 78. Hand printed by The Press Room. $65 ea.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Black on Mandarin letterpress

Black on Mandarin letterpress

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston

Limited Edition variant (black on orange): 18 x 24", one color letterpress on Mandarin with embossed pumpkin stamp. Signed and numbered edition of 45. Hand printed by The Press Room. $80 ea.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Halloween III Eyes

Halloween III Eyes

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston

9" x 5" each. Limited edition of 200, signed and matched numbered set of 3 giclées, $75.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Myers: The Revenge eyes

Myers: The Revenge eyes

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jamie Lloyd eyes

Jamie Lloyd eyes

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“The Devil’s Eyes”

“The Devil’s Eyes”

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston

The Devil’s Eyes

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Myers: The Return eyes

Myers: The Return eyes

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Halloween keychains

Halloween keychains

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Don Post “Shatner” eyes

Don Post “Shatner” eyes

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Young Michael slipmat

Young Michael slipmat

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Older Michael slipmat

Older Michael slipmat

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Man himself: John Carpenter

The Man himself: John Carpenter

Image for article titled Celebrate 45 Years of Halloween With This Terrifying Art
Image: Jason Edmiston
Advertisement