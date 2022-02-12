If you’re a fan of shonen anime, chances are you’ve heard of Jujutsu Kaisen. Based on the manga of the same name by Gege Akutakmi, the series sees teenager Yuji Itadori learn to become a Jujutsu sorcerer to fight Curse spirits after swallowing the finger of a powerful Curse named Sukuna. It premiered in October 2020 and quickly gained a big following thanks to its characters and fight scenes from Studio MAPPA, and i t’s only grown since the end of its debut season in 2021. Good news, then: the series is coming back for another season, albeit in 2023.



The cast of the anime and the upcoming prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made the announcement on Saturday, with Itadori’s Japanese voice actor Junya Enoki popping out of a box to deliver the news. Later, Akutami made an art celebrating the announcement featuring Yuta Okkotsu, the star of Kaisen 0. With the film releasing in March and set to show what Okkotsu’s capable of— judging from comments made by characters in season one, he’s pretty incredible—odds are he’ll show up in season two to bring even more chaos to the proceedings.

When Kaisen’s second season eventually hits, much of it will presumably be dedicated to adapting the Shibuya Incident arc. No spoilers, but the arc is a pretty big turning point for the characters and their world, and the ramifications are still playing out in the manga proper. Fans have been wanting the show to tackle this arc for some time, and now they’ll finally get their wish. It’ll just take some time since MAPPA is incredibly busy with other series.

If you haven’t gotten a chance to watch Jujutsu Kaisen yet, you can catch the entire season on Crunchyroll or HBO Max. You’ve got plenty of time to catch up, and it’s pretty great!

