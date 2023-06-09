Advertisement

Supporters of Assange warn his prosecution and imprisonment in the US would deal a blow to journalistic protections and freedom of expression. The Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF), which released a statement condemning the UK High Court’s recent extradition refusal, say Assange’s prosecution would make it more difficult for reporters to discuss or share classified information on consequential information in the public interest.

“The idea of Assange or anyone being tried in a U.S. court for obtaining and publishing confidential documents the same way investigative reporters do every day should be terrifying to all Americans,” FPF Director of Advocacy Seth Stern said.

Though Assange still has several legal avenues he can pursue, the FPF said it seems “increasingly likely” the final call on his freedom could come down to a pardon from US President Joe Biden.