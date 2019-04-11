Julian Assange has been arrested by police in London after almost seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy. The WikiLeaks founder was dragged out of the embassy at approximately 10:35 am local time, 5:35 am ET.



Assange did not leave of his own free will and could be heard shouting “UK must resist, you can resist!” as he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy. The arrest was livestreamed over YouTube on Russian news channel RT.

According to the WikiLeaks Twitter account, Assange left against his will and, an unnamed Ecuadorian ambassador, “invited British police into the embassy” to arrest the bearded WikiLeaks founder. As you can see from the video, British police seemed to be smirking as he was loaded into a large police vehicle.

The UK Metropolitan Police released a statement on its website:

Julian Assange, 47, (03.07.71) has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1 on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court. He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible. The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt thanked Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in a tweet shortly after Assange was arrested.



“Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years,” Hunt tweeted. “Thank you Ecuador and President @Lenin Moreno for your cooperation with @foreignoffice to ensure Assange faces justice.”

Assange applied for asylum at the embassy in June of 2012 over fears that he would be extradited to the United States. Assange faced charges in Sweden over sexual assault-related crimes but those charges have since been dropped.

The relationship between Assange and his host country of Ecuador has been hostile over the past couple of years. Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno even accused Assange of leaking his private messages and photos recently.

“Mr. Assange has violated the agreement we reached with him and his legal counsel too many times,” Moreno said earlier this month.

Moreno posted a video to Twitter stating that while Ecuador has protected Assange’s human rights, and “provided for his everyday needs,” the country had decided to revoke his asylum claim. Moreno insisted that he had been assured that Assange would not be extradited anywhere where he would face the death penalty.

In January of 2018, President Moreno called Assange a “nuisance” and an “inherited problem,” due to the fact that it was the previous president who granted the WikiLeaks founder asylum.

“If President Moreno wants to illegally terminate a refugee publisher’s asylum to cover up an offshore corruption scandal, history will not be kind,” WikiLeaks said in a statement earlier this month to the Associated Press.

Assange had previously promised to leave the embassy of his own free will if Chelsea Manning was pardoned. Manning was granted clemency by President Barack Obama shortly before he left office in January of 2017 but Assange insisted that it was only to make the WikiLeaks founder look like a liar.

Manning currently sits in prison and is reportedly suffering under solitary confinement for refusal to testify to a grand jury.

This story is developing...