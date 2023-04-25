Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch

Movies

Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch

Check out the collection celebrating Steven Spielberg's Amblin franchise and a peek at a new YouTube series.

By
Sabina Graves
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Universal is ringing in Jurassic Park’s big 30th anniversary a colossal collection inspired by the dinosaur franchise’s classic look as we head into Jurassic June, which promises a line-up of events and releases celebrating the milestone globally.

Find the iconic ‘90s colors from Steven Spielberg’s original films at retailers like BoxLunch, RSVLTS, Loungefly, and DumbGood, among many others. io9 is also excited to share the first look at a new YouTube series starring Mr. DNA, which you can see on the next slide—followed by some of our favorite dino fan fits in the gallery!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 33

InGen Secret Genetics Lab + Hatchery | Employee Orientation Series

InGen Secret Genetics Lab + Hatchery | Employee Orientation Series

Secret Genetics Lab + Hatchery | Employee Orientation Series: Presented by InGen

Mr. DNA is back! Find recently “unearthed” video footage from Jurassic Park’s opening days on YouTube in a new playlist on Jurassic World’s official YouTube.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 33

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Jurassic Park x DumbGood

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find DumbGood’s Jurassic Park collection here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 33

Jurassic Park x RSVLTS

Jurassic Park x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 33

Jurassic Park x RSVLTS

Jurassic Park x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 33

Jurassic Park x RSVLTS

Jurassic Park x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 33

Jurassic Park x RSVLTS

Jurassic Park x RSVLTS

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find RSVLTS x Jurassic Park online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 33

Tamagotchi Nano x Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary

Tamagotchi Nano x Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find it here!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 33

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 33

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 33

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 33

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 33

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Jurassic Park x BoxLunch

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find BoxLunch’s extensive Jurassic Park line online and in stores near you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 33

Jurassic Park x Loungefly

Jurassic Park x Loungefly

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find this Loungefly bag in retailers or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 33

Jurassic Park x Dr. Squatch

Jurassic Park x Dr. Squatch

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 33

Jurassic Park x Dr. Squatch

Jurassic Park x Dr. Squatch

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find the soap collection online!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 33

Mattel’s Dilophosaurus

Mattel’s Dilophosaurus

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 33

Jurassic Park x Goodr

Jurassic Park x Goodr

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 33

Jurassic Park x Goodr

Jurassic Park x Goodr

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find online soon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 33

Jurassic Park x Niko and...

Jurassic Park x Niko and...

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 33

Jurassic Park x Niko and...

Jurassic Park x Niko and...

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

This Japanase brand Nico and... has such a cute line that might cross overseas.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 33

Jurassic Park x TUBBZ

Jurassic Park x TUBBZ

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find on Amazon and at Universal Parks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 33

Jurassic Park x HM

Jurassic Park x HM

Image for article titled Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch
Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Find in stores and online.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

33 / 33