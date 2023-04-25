Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years With Dino-Mite Merch

Universal is ringing in Jurassic Park’s big 30th anniversary a colossal collection inspired by the dinosaur franchise’s classic look as we head into Jurassic June, which promises a line-up of events and releases celebrating the milestone globally.

Find the iconic ‘90s colors from Steven Spielberg’s original films at retailers like BoxLunch, RSVLTS, Loungefly, and DumbGood, among many others. io9 is also excited to share the first look at a new YouTube series starring Mr. DNA, which you can see on the next slide—followed by some of our favorite dino fan fits in the gallery!