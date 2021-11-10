If you’re a fan of the Jurassic Park movies and you’re not watching Netflix’s Camp Cretaceous cartoon, you’re really missing out. It’s not a thinly veiled Sesame Street segment to help kids learn Dino Facts, but a Jurassic adventure that pulls no punches for its young characters. It’s also completely canonical with the movies . That means this bizarre new trailer for the cartoon could offer some major clues to Jurassic World 3 or beyond—because it’s a doozy.



While Darius, Yasmina, Brooklynn, Kenji, Sammy, and Ben spent most of the show’s first three seasons ru nning from various dinosaurs, in the last finale, they were finally able to escape from Isla Nublar, home of Jurassics Park and World , via yacht. They were trying to sail to Costa Rica, but as the trailer shows, they ended up someplace a lot more... unexpected.

I’m not saying it’s the island from the TV show Lost, but man there are a lot of weird, weird, weird things happening there, which showrunner Scott Kreamer told EW is not part of the Five Deaths, the small archipelago of islands owned by Park/World owners InGen. It’s someplace canonically new—someplace that makes robots, has holograph technology, operates drones, herds dinosaurs, and also clones prehistorical beasts that aren’t solely massive lizards. Now, whether this is yet another secret facility InGen has remains to be seen, but I feel like if InGen had dinosaur-herding drone technology available to it, it would have tried to have used it during the Jurassic World debacle (after which Camp Cretaceous is set). So I suspect it’s a new entity—maybe one that could tie into the mysterious events that will happen in Jurassic World: Dominion when it comes out next summer, on June 22?

But even if not, there’s clearly more going on with this show than I suspected. All 11 episodes of the fourth season of Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous come to Netflix on December 2.

