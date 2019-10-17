Juul Is Halting the Online Sale of Your Beloved Mango and Cucumber Pods

Juul announced on Thursday that it is pausing the sale of all non-tobacco and non-methanol pod flavors the U.S., meaning that those sweet, fruity flavors are—at least for now—no longer available in its online store.

The suspension extends to the company’s Mango, Creme, Fruit, and Cucumber flavors, the company said in a press release, pending a review by the Food and Drug Administration. The company said that in addition to pulling those pods from sale online—it previously stop selling them to brick and mortar stores last year—it would also cease lobbying the Trump Administration on its guidance draft for banning vape flavors other than tobacco.

Last month, the FDA issued a proposed rule for regulating how some tobacco products—including flavored e-cigarettes and cigars—can be marketed to the public and would require companies to secure an order of approval from the agency in order to legally market them. Just days later, Juul announced that under the guidance of its new CEO, K.C. Crosthwaite, it was ceasing support of Proposition C in San Francisco, which aims to overturn the city’s ban on e-cigarettes, and suspending all marketing of its product in the U.S.

Juul said in its Thursday announcement that as it weighs which of its products to submit for review by the FDA, it “will continue to develop scientific evidence to support the use of these flavored products, coupled with strict measures to combat underage use, as we believe these products can play an important role in helping adult smokers move away from combustible cigarettes.”

The news comes after President Donald Trump last month condemned what health officials have described as an “epidemic” of e-cigarette use among teens and children. The Trump administration said at the time that it planned to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol.

Reached for comment about Juul’s decision to continue selling menthol pods, a spokesperson told Gizmodo in a statement by email that t he company will “continue to review our policies and practices in advance of FDA’s flavor guidance and have not made any final decisions,” adding that Juul “will fully support and comply with the final policy when effective.”

RIP, Mango pods. You were good and highly, highly addictive while you lasted.