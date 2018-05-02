Graphic: MCKL and COLLINS

Why are there so many songs about rainbows, but so few typefaces that evoke the iconic pupils of Kermit the Frog? Thankfully for Muppet fans, we now have at least one: Kernit.



Kernit is a loveably bizarre, psychedelic typeface available for free in two styles: bold and outline. According to its creators, the designers at MCKL and COLLINS, Kernit is “meant to capture the same imagination, fun and whimsy which we came to love in Henson’s vivid work.”

The design was originally intended for a Jim Henson exhibition at New York’s Museum of the Moving Image (a very cool museum in Queens worth checking out if you ever get the chance to visit). Its name, “Kernit,” is presumably both a reference to the beloved frog and the typographical term “kerning,” or how designers adjust the spacing between individual letters.

If you’d like to get your hands on a font file of the work, you can download it here. Helpfully, the download site also includes a Kermit gif generator.

[NOTCOT]

